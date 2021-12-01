Kriti Sanon apologises after man accuses her of 'ruining his life', says he's been bullied '1000 times' for this reason

Kriti Sanon had a good laugh over a fan’s tweet, which said that the song Param Sundari from her film Mimi apparently ‘ruined’ his life. Fan clubs dedicated to Kriti shared the conversation she had with the fan a few days ago on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Twitter user named ‘Param Chhaya’ narrated the hilarious story of his name being equated with Param Sundari to the Mimi actor and said: “As a kid, nothing ever bothered me in school. I wasn’t angry on anyone who teased my last name or my name itself. Since the time Kriti Sanon’s Param Sundari dropped, I have been bullied by the song at least 1,000 times already. Why did you do this, Kriti? Why ruin my life?” He added a few laughing-out-loud emojis.

In response, Kriti posted a bunch of laughing emoticons and apologised on a lighter note: “Oops! Sorry!” she tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song Param Sundari turned out to be a huge hit when it released earlier this year. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman composed the film’s soundtrack. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi cast Kriti as a surrogate mother navigating her way through pregnancy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti has an interesting list of films lined-up for release. She co-stars with Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey, while in Adipurush, she works with Prabhas. In Bhediya, Kriti will be seen with Varun Dhawan, in action film Ganpath, her co-star is Tiger Shroff. Kriti will also be seen in Shehzada, which stars Kartik Aaryan.

Also read: KBC 13: Kriti Sanon blushes as Amitabh Bachchan says he has been complimenting her for years, watch

Kriti is best known for her performances in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Stree, Housefull 4, among others. In an October episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan made Kriti blush with a unique way of praising her: “…I have been complimenting you for years, what about that?” Amitabh Bachchan had said on the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON