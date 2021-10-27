Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Kriti Sanon blushes as Amitabh Bachchan says he has been complimenting her for years, watch
KBC 13: Sony TV has released a promo featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon dancing together. They danced to the song Duniyaa from Luka Chuppi. 
By HT Entertainment Desk

A week after Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures of his dance with Kriti Sanon on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Sony TV shared a video and revealed that it was Kriti who asked Amitabh to dance with her. In the promo, Amitabh and Kriti danced to the romantic track, Duniyaa, from her film Luka Chuppi. 

The clip began with Amitabh noting that when it comes to romantic gestures, it is men who take the lead. “In the matters of love, men have to take the first step. Be it proposing, buying flowers, apologising, complimenting, or even singing a romantic song…” Amitabh said before Kriti interjected and said that she had been showering him with compliments throughout the episode. 

However, Amitabh left Kriti blushing with his response. “But I have been complimenting you for years, what about that?” Amitabh said, leaving the crowd cheering. Kriti then said that women, too, take the first step and went down on one knee to request Amitabh to dance with her. 

Kriti followed Amitabh's lead as they waltzed on the sets of KBC 13. Her co-star Rajkummar Rao cheered them on as they performed. 

Another promo revealed Rajkummar and Kriti's interaction with Amitabh as they walked on the stage. As Kriti greeted Amitabh, he complimented her. “You look lovely,” he told her as the crowd cheered. 

Rajkummar then informed Amitabh that his first acting role was a blink-and-miss role in Amitabh's film Rann. “In my first film Rann, I did a three-second role in the film. I really wanted to do a scene with you, but I didn’t get the chance,” he said. However, Amitabh had no idea about it. 

 

Last week, Amitabh had shared pictures from his dance with Kriti and said that he was reminded of his college days. He said, “… ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon !! … aah .. brought back those College and Calcutta days ..” 

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao are set to appear in the film Hum Do Humare Do. The film's trailer was released last Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, Amitabh also has a number of movies in the pipeline, including Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Nag Ashwin's Project-K alongside Prabhas, The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone and MayDay with Ajay Devgn.

