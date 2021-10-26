KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan cracks up as contestant gives Nana Patekar’s Ek Machhar line a Kaun Banega Crorepati twist

Amitabh Bachchan was in splits after a Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant mimicked Nana Patekar. The participant also improvised Nana's famous Ek Machhar line to describe the journey of a contestant trying to win the jackpot in KBC 13.

In a promo, shared by Sony TV on social media, a contestant named Aditya informed Amitabh that there was a time when he would often watch movies in theatres. He added that there are a few films that he has watched over 10 times and memorised their lines.

When Amitabh asked him to present a sample, Aditya channelled Nana Patekar and enacted what he felt Nana would do if he was on the hot seat. Aditya first recreated his laugh and even placed his hand behind his head, similar to Nana's style, leaving Amitabh in splits.

Aditya then gave a KBC twist to the Nana's Machhar lines. “Ek mushkil sawaal. Ek mushkil sawaal, saare lifeline khatam kar deta hai. Pehle SMS karo, fir offline audition, fir online audition, aur fir yaha hot seat par baith jao. Itni mushkil se ek insaan aata hai, fastest finger first kar ke, aur ek mushkil sawaal pe aake atak jaata hai. Kyunki ek mushkil sawaal, saare lifeline khatam kar deta hai (One difficult question exhausts all lifelines. First, one must SMS, give offline and online auditions, then sit on the hot seat. With great difficulty, one clears the fastest finger first round to reach the hot seat. But it all comes to a standstill when a tough question is asked and all lifelines are over),” he said.

Amitabh applauded for him, adding, “Waah, kya baat hai.”

The original lines featured in Yeshwant. Directed by Anil Mattoo, the film was released in 1997 and also starred Madhoo.

For 12 seasons now, Amitabh has been hosting KBC. He had taken a break from the quiz show in season three, when Shah Rukh Khan filled his shoes, but returned in the following season and has been the host ever since.