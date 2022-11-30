Kriti Sanon addresses dating rumours with Prabhas, pulls up 'Bhediya' Varun Dhawan for starting it

Amid rumours of Kriti Sanon planning to get married to Prabhas, the actor has now issued a statement through a social media post. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Kriti wrote, “It's neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji).” (Also Read | Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Varun Dhawan spills the beans in hilarious chat)

Kriti also added, “Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (folded hands and shrug emoji)." She also added a 'fake news' sticker.

This comes after actor Varun Dhawan recently hinted at Kriti's relationship, during the promotion of their film Bhediya on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. However, Varun didn't name Prabhas.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a judge on the show, had asked Varun to give a few names of eligible single women from the Hindi film industry. However, Kriti's name was not there in the list he gave. Karan then asked Varun why Kriti's name was not on the list.

Varun responded, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika).” Kriti raised her hands in exasperation at Varun's response.

Prabhas is working with Deepika on Project K, a bilingual film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Project K is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

Speculations about Kriti and Prabhas's dating emerged online a few months ago. Kriti and Prabhas will be seen in Adipurush, produced by T Series and Retrophiles and directed by Om Raut. It will hit the theatres on June 16, 2023. The film is based on the epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan stars as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie. Kriti will be seen as Janaki and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.

Kriti was recently seen in Bhediya, helmed by Amar Kaushik. The film released on November 25. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Paalin Kabak.

