Kriti Sanon comes to dwarf fan’s defence, asks people not to make fun of him. Watch

A gesture from actor Kriti Sanon towards one of her fans has earned her appreciation from many fans on the internet. In a recent video, Kriti was seen clicking a picture with a fan, who was a dwarf. The actor objected to others commenting on his height and even sat down to hold his phone and be in the frame for a selfie with him. Fans have reacted to the video, calling Kriti humble. Also read: Kriti Sanon feeds stray dogs on sets of her next, fans call her 'kind'. Watch

In the video shared by fan clubs, Kriti is exiting a hotel and as paparazzi gather to take her picture, the fan walks up to her, shakes her hand and requests for a picture. Just as Kriti is getting ready to be clicked, some off camera comments can be heard, like, “Height to dekh iski (Look at his height).” To this, Kriti calls the person out and says, “Aise mat bolo (Don’t say like this).” The actor then takes the fan’s phone and bends down to click a selfie with him.

Reacting to her gesture on the video, one fan wrote, “She is kind, humble, hardworking.” Another said, “It is rare to see a film star these days who is so humble and genuine.” One comment read, “Great, it’s very rare to be seen in Bollywood.” Many fans remarked how Kriti always defends her fans.

Kriti was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film did not do very well at the box office. She currently has four films in the pipeline, starting with Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan, followed by Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff. Both of these will release later this year.

Next year, Kriti will be seen in her biggest film yet – Om Raut’s mythological epic Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She will then be seen in Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan.

