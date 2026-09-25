Kriti Sanon likes post questioning outrage over her outfit in Raksha Bandhan ad amid uproar over Delhi rape case

Kriti Sanon has reacted to the criticism over her Raksha Bandhan jewellery advertisement by liking an Instagram post that questioned why women's clothing often sparks more outrage in the country than sexual violence. The post came amid protests in Delhi following recent alleged rape and sexual assault cases in the capital.

What was the Instagram post Kriti liked?

Kriti Sanon had recently faced online trolling. (AFP)

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The post liked by Kriti read, “The fact that r@pe, sexual ass@ult, domestic violence, and dowry de@ths do not invoke as much outrage in this country as an actress showing cleavage in a festive ad says a lot about our priorities.”

Kriti Sanon liked this Instagram post.

Why did Kriti face backlash?

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{{^usCountry}} Kriti faced online trolling in August after appearing in a Raksha Bandhan campaign for jewellery brand GIVA. The actor was criticised by some social media users over her deep-neck, bralette-style outfit in the advertisement, which showed her celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brother and pet dog. The campaign was subsequently withdrawn, with GIVA later saying the decision was taken amid safety concerns for its employees following tensions around some of its stores. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kriti faced online trolling in August after appearing in a Raksha Bandhan campaign for jewellery brand GIVA. The actor was criticised by some social media users over her deep-neck, bralette-style outfit in the advertisement, which showed her celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brother and pet dog. The campaign was subsequently withdrawn, with GIVA later saying the decision was taken amid safety concerns for its employees following tensions around some of its stores. {{/usCountry}}

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Kriti had also responded to the criticism at the time, questioning why women's cultural values continued to be judged by their clothes. She had written on social media, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life.”

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She added, “And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

What happened in the recent Delhi rape cases?

Kriti's Instagram activity comes as Delhi has witnessed protests over recent cases of alleged sexual violence against women and girls. Students from several Delhi University colleges took to the streets on September 23 over safety concerns around their campuses after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at Aastha Kunj Park in South Delhi on September 21. The protest was led by students of Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR).