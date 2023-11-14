Kriti Sanon says for every ‘nepo-kid’ that enters Bollywood, producers should give chance to a ‘more talented’ actor too

Actor Kriti Sanon has talked about the ‘nepostism’ problem in the film industry. She believe that if a producer launches a person from within Bollywood, they should also give "space to someone who doesn’t belong but is probably more talented". Speaking with Vogue India, she also added that "world is tilting towards talent and scripts rather than stars and big names.” (Also Read | Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash: Bhumi Pednekar goes old school, Kriti Sanon opts for boho look)

Kriti about outsiders in film industry

Kriti Sanon spoke about Bollywood.

In the interview, Kriti said, “The industry can become more accessible for outsiders if we start creating equal opportunities—if you’re launching someone from the industry, make sure you’re also giving space to someone who doesn’t belong but is probably more talented. Slowly, very slowly, the world is tilting towards talent and scripts rather than stars and big names.”

She also said, “I’ve seen a lot of videos on vision boards and manifesting that say that if you believe something can happen, it will. But with me, I’ve realised that if I desperately chase a particular milestone, it just doesn’t happen.”

Kriti won a National Award this year

In October, Kriti won her first-ever National Award. On October 17, she was felicitated with the Best Actor Award for her role in Mimi at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony. As quoted by news agency ANI, Kriti had said, "It is a surreal moment. I think this is every actor's dream. I thought it was a distant dream as I have not even completed 10 years in the industry, but for something like this to happen, I feel very blessed and grateful."

About Kriti's film

Kriti made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti. She then starred in Dilwale (2015), Raabta and Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Luka Chuppi (2018), Housefull 4 and Panipat (2019), Mimi and Bachchhan Paandey (2021), Bhediya (2022), Shehzada (2022), Adipurush (2023) and Ganapath (2023).

She will be seen sharing with Shahid Kapoor in a romantic film, which will be out in theatres on February 9, 2024. Kriti will also be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

