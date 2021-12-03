Kriti Sanon on being called 'female Aamir Khan': 'Don't put me under pressure'

Actor Kriti Sanon has responded to being called 'female Aamir Khan' for gaining weight to do justice to her role in Mimi. Kriti gained 15 kg for her role in the movie.

Mimi, which released earlier this year, is the Hindi remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning, Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). It is directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak. The film is about a girl who becomes a surrogate mother for some quick cash but life had other plans for her.

During an interaction with India Today, Kriti Sanon was asked if she can be called 'female Aamir Khan'. She said, “Nahi nahi itna zyada pressure mat dijiye. Aamir Khan sir ko touch karna bohot door ki baat hain (No, no, don't put me under so much pressure. It's a long way to being compared with Aamir Khan).”

She added, "But yes main itna bol sakti hoon ki jab aap itna mehnat karte hain, aur itna passion se ek character ko jeete hain...aur jab woh bohot saraya jaata hain...jab log aapke kaam ko dekte hai..tab wo satisfaction aata hain (But I can say that when people appreciate you for a character which you have essayed with passion, there's a feeling of satisfaction)."

Earlier in August, Kriti had shared a clip of herself working out. She had captioned the post, "While putting on 15 kgs for Mimi was a challenge, losing those kilos wasn’t easy for Chubby Sanon either! and... I had kept Param Sundari for later so I have the motivation to get back in shape!"

She had added, "Having put on so much weight for the first time ever and not working out for 3 months(not even yoga!), my stamina, strength and flexibility had gone down to Zero! In fact, I had to slowly get back to mobility with my joints clicking constantly."

"Sharing some snippets of before and after lockdown videos where @yasminkarachiwala helped me out get back my strength! P.S. Don't have enough home workouts recorded, but thanks @robin_behl14 for being there through those tough days! THINK. BELIEVE. ACHIEVE," concluded her post.

Kriti has several films in the lineup such as Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganapath, and Hum Do Hamaare Do.

