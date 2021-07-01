Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon on coping with pandemic: It's tough but what breaks you, also makes you stronger
bollywood

Kriti Sanon on coping with pandemic: It’s tough but what breaks you, also makes you stronger

The projects that Kriti Sanon has shot during the pandemic are Hum Do Hamaare Do, Bhediya and Bachchan Pandey.
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Kriti Sanon talks about the implications of the pandemic.

The last one and a half year hasn’t been easy for anyone, including those from the film industry, as shoots were abruptly stalled and cinemas remained shut for major part of the year. Actor Kriti Sanon, who battled Covid-19 late last year, acknowledges the challenges she had to deal with.

“2020 has been the worst year of my life and probably of many people’s lives due to multiple reasons,” she shares, adding, “It’s a year I don’t want to look back at. I just feel extremely fortunate that I could be with my family in those tough times at home with food on my table, which a lot of others were unfortunately struggling for.”

Pointing at the many learnings and realisations that everyone had during this tough phase, the 30-year-old shares, “It’s been speculative, full of learnings... it’s made me realise how important it is to stop running so fast and just spend time with your family and be around people who you love. It was a tough year but what breaks you, also makes you stronger.”

That being said, the actor is somewhat happy that she shot for multiple projects — Hum Do Hamaare Do, Bhediya and Bachchan Pandey — amid the pandemic.

“I feel lucky that I was still able to work and finish a few films in the pandemic time, which was really tough. But, the production houses and the directors, producers made it possible by taking a lot of safety measures and precautions,” the actor says.

Sanon completed Hum Do Hamaare Do towards the end of 2020 and got Covid-19 after that which was a scare. “But, I feels blessed that I went through it calmly without any complications. I’m glad came out stronger and didn’t have any post-Covid issues,” she adds.

Looking forward to getting back in groove as things are slowly getting back on track, the actor notes how things would take some time before getting back to normal.

“The schedules have been affected, people will have to reschedule, there will be date clashes and chaos. But, work is something that is going to sort itself out. People will figure out a way, help each other and make sure that no film suffers,” Sanon concludes.

