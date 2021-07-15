Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon on working with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush: 'Everyone is amazing, so correct for the part'
bollywood

Kriti Sanon on working with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush: 'Everyone is amazing, so correct for the part'

Kriti Sanon revealed, in a new interview, that her first schedule of Adipurush involved shoots with Prabhas while in the second schedule, she shot with Saif Ali Khan.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 02:52 PM IST
In Adipurush, Kriti Sanon has been paired with Prabhas.

Actor Kriti Sanon, who is set to star in the multi-lingual period saga Adipurush, says playing the iconic character of goddess Sita comes with a lot of responsibility, something the team of the film is aware of.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan in the role of Lankesh.

Lately, several artistes have faced online trolling and calls for boycott for their projects on social media with users alleging the makers of hurting their religious sentiments, be it the title change of Akshay Kumar's film from Laxmi Bomb to Laxmii or the controversy around a scene in web series Tandav.

Adipurush star Saif had also apologised for his comments on the film in an interview. Kriti Sanon, however, says the team of Adipurush understands the importance of depicting the story with sensitivity.

"We have to obviously stay within a certain boundary and realise the weightage and the responsibility that come with the character that you are playing.

"Thankfully, I am in the hands of a brilliant director, someone who has done all the research on the subject and on all characters," Kriti told PTI.

The 30-year-old actor said Om, who also directed the 2020 period blockbuster Tanhaji, is an "extremely aware" filmmaker.

"I know he has written the film and the character so beautifully. He guides everyone so well, that I don't see anything going wrong. When you do something with all purity and honesty, it shows on screen. I hope people feel it has been done well," she said.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, went on floors earlier this year.

Also read: Sharat Saxena says all ‘good roles written for old people go to Amitabh Bachchan’, people like him get ‘scrapings’

Kriti, who has shot considerable portions for the film, said it was a delight to work with Om, Prabhas and Saif- all her first-time collaborators.

"Everyone is amazing, warm and so correct for the part. I shot with Prabhas at the beginning of my schedule. My next schedule was with Saif. Both are quite different personalities but extremely entertaining in their own way."

Adipurush is also Kriti's most VFX-heavy film till date and the actor said filming it—with blue screen, chroma—has been a "different experience".

The actor will be next seen in Mimi, scheduled to be released on Jio Cinema and Netflix on July 30.

Topics
kriti sanon adipurush prabhas saif ali khan

