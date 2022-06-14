Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Kriti Sanon listens to their Raabta song, Kartik Aaryan calls him a 'star'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. On his second death anniversary, Bollywood remembered the actor on social media. His Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon shared a heart emoji along with a song of their film and Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of Sushant on Instagram, calling him a ‘star’. Sushant's Kedarnath co-actor Sara Ali Khan recalled their memories on Instagram. Also Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput promised himself he would party with Shah Rukh Khan in Mannat one day, and later did so

Sharing a heart emoji on her Instagram Story, Kriti added the song Darasal from her and Sushant's 2017 film Raabta. Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a picture with Sushant, in which she is seen giving a peck on his cheek. She captioned the picture, “You are missed Sushant Singh Rajput.” Sanjana Sanghi recalled her memories with Sushant from their film Dil Bechara. Sharing a picture from the film, she wrote, “We miss you.” Rajkummar Rao, who worked with him on his debut film Kai Po C also shared Sushant's picture with heart emojis.

Bollywood celebrities remember Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared Sushant's picture and wrote, “Stars always shine no matter where they are." One SSR fan commented, “Thanks Kartik sir for this post.” Another one wrote, “From one star to another star.” Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Preity Zinta also remembered Sushant and shared a picture with him. She captioned the picture, “Hope you are at peace wherever you are. #Gonetoosoon”

Preity Zinta remembers Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with Sushant and wrote, “From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories. Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever.”

Sushant died in 2020 at his Bandra residence. The CBI was brought to investigate the actor's death from various angles. Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate also carried out separate investigations in connection with his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and was known for his kind gesture, and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure, he gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success M.S Dhoni - The Untold Story. His last big-screen appearance was Chhichhore which was released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit.

The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was the official remake of the novel The Fault In Our Stars, the film went for an OTT release.

