Kriti Sanon says she is unsure about delivering a child in real life: 'All I can say is I am petrified'

Actor Kriti Sanon has revealed that she is unsure about whether she will deliver a child in real life, as she is petrified. Speaking about her role in her upcoming film Mimi, Kriti said that she couldn’t relate to her character becoming a mother. She called the delivery scene in the film 'the toughest', adding that she was very nervous about it.

Mimi is a tale of a feisty and carefree girl, essayed by Kriti Sanon, who becomes a surrogate mother to make money. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is scheduled to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti said, "I have seen a lot of real delivery videos on YouTube and all I can say is I am petrified to deliver a child in real life. I am not sure if I want to deliver or not in real life... The second half of the film is difficult for me. Especially when Mimi becomes a mother. Because this was a scene that I couldn’t relate to – a delivery means a lot of mental change and not just physical change. Gaining 15 kilos was definitely tough but the delivery scene in the film was the toughest. And I was very nervous about it.”

Speaking about the delivery scene in the film, she said, “Mostly in Hindi films we sometimes put comic relief in it and sometimes it is done in a subtle way. But our director Laxman Utekar wanted to film this in a realistic manner. He told me a man should experience the pain while seeing you. They should feel what a woman goes through while delivering and look at his wife and feel proud. That was the brief he shared.”

Also Read | Mira Rajput decks up as Shahid Kapoor's Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage plays in the background. Watch video

Mimi's trailer was released on July 13. It is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). The three-minute-long trailer also touches upon the challenges of surrogacy and how society looks at it.

Meanwhile, Kriti has an interesting lineup of movies, including Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey, Adipurush and Ganapath.