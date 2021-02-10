Kriti Sanon shares first look of Jassi from Ganapath, says she's excited to be 'teaming up once again' with Tiger Shroff
Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday shared the first look of her character Jassi from the upcoming action drama, Ganapath. A day before, Tiger Shroff had upped the excitement by sharing a precursor to the look.
Sharing the motion poster, she wrote: "Meet JASSI !! Super Duper Excited for this one!! Teaming up once again with my very special @tigerjackieshroff Can't wait for the shoot to begin! Lets KILL it! #Ganapath #VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh #GoodCo @pooja_ent #PoojaEntertainment."
The poster presents Kriti in an electrifying manner, on a bike and looking backwards. She sports a raw and rugged look--donning a black top and green cargo pants. Kriti will be paired with Tiger in the thriller.
Ganapath will be directed by Vikas Bahl and is a Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production. The film will go on floors soon, the pre-production for which has already commenced.
Speaking about it, Kriti said in a statement: "I’m thrilled to re-unite with Tiger after about 7 years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I’ve been wanting to explore the genre of Action since a while now and I’m super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment! Jackky is a very passionate producer and I’m glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character."
Talking about casting Kriti for the role, Vikas added: "Kriti not only has a riveting screen presence but she also has the persona of a superstar. She is truly ‘The Right One’ to star opposite Tiger as I am confident she will make a perfect action heroine. I am extremely excited and looking forward to working with the two wonderful artists.”
On Tuesday, Tiger had teased his fans about his mysterious co-star. Back in November, Tiger had announced Ganapath and had written: "This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!" The motion poster had shown him standing on top of a rubble with his back to the camera.
Ganapath is set for release in 2022.