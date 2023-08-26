Kriti Sanon offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple after National Film Award win; distributes sweets, poses with kids

Actor Kriti Sanon on Saturday morning visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai after her first-ever National Film Awards win. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared videos of the actor at the temple. She was accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon. (Also Read | National Film Awards 2023: Kriti Sanon congratulates Alia Bhatt, says ‘So glad to share this moment with you’)

Kriti distributes sweets, poses with people

Kriti Sanon outside the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

For her temple visit, Kriti wore a yellow kurta, matching palazzo and dupatta. Nupur was also seen in ethnic wear. After offering her prayers at the temple, Kriti distributed sweets to the paparazzi. She also posed for pictures with several children outside the temple.

In the video, Kriti was seen joining her hands and thanking the paparazzi. She also waved at them before getting inside her car. However, several women and children stood near her car asking for money. Kriti called a person and handed him some money asking him to buy something from nearby.

Kriti talks about Alia's win

Recently, Kriti spoke with News18 and said that she spoke to Alia Bhatt after their joint National Film Awards. She said, “I’ve always admired Alia as an actor and she was phenomenal in Gangubai Kathiawadi. We’ve both played the title role in our respective films and it’s a proud moment to be sharing this prestigious award with her! I called her up and both of us were just too excited.” Kriti shares her National Award win with Alia Bhatt, who bagged the award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kriti on Pankaj Tripathi, who also won an award

Talking about Pankaj Tripathi, who also won the National Award for the Best Supporting Actor for Mimi, she had said, “My excitement was doubled when I saw Pankaj ji has won for Mimi too. I called him up and we spoke...I’ve great regard for him. He’s one of my most favourite co-stars and I truly always wish and pray for the best for him. I’m so happy that he’s getting all the love and validation he truly deserves.”

About Mimi

Kriti won a National Film Award for her role in Mimi, which released in 2021. It is the story of a young woman named Mimi (Kriti) who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actor. However, the couple backs out when they learn that the child will be born with Down syndrome.

Mimi then decides to raise the child on her own and faces several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother. Her journey as a mother and her struggle to provide for her child despite the odds is both heartwarming and inspiring. The film was streamed directly on Netflix and received massive responses from the audience.

