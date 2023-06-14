Kriti Sanon talks about Prabhas and his 'expressive eyes' amid dating rumours: I had heard he was reserved but…

Om Raut’s Adipurush is gearing up for release on June 16. Actors Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have been busy with the film's promotions. During a recent interview, Kriti was asked what it was like working with Prabhas. Kriti called Prabhas 'incredibly grounded, warm and respectful'. She also said he 'has very expressive eyes and a calm demeanour'. Also read: Prabhas tells fans at Adipurush event amid dating rumours with Kriti Sanon that he ‘will get married in Tirupati’

Kriti and Prabhas's relationship rumours

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will feature in Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut. (AFP)

It is rumoured that Kriti and Prabhas have been dating for a while, although neither have confirmed it. Speaking at a recent event, Prabhas had talked about his marriage, and said he will marry 'someday'. The actor had also said that he will 'get married in Tirupati'.

Kriti says Prabhas is warm and respectful

Speaking about working with Prabhas for the first time, Kriti told ETimes, “I had heard he was reserved and initially he did come across as shy. But there wasn’t much ice to break. I just casually started talking about how my first film was a Telugu movie and it’s tough to act in a language that I didn’t know, then he opened up and started talking. He is incredibly grounded, warm and respectful. He has very expressive eyes and a calm demeanour and I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing Raghav (his character in Adipurush).”

About Adipurush

Adipurush will premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2023. The makers of Adipurush dropped the trailer recently. The mythological drama will also open in theatres on June 16. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

Apart from Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Prabhas as Raghava, Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Ravana. The Om Raut directorial also features Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, Vatsal Sheth as Meghanadha. Sonal Chauhan and Trupti Toradmal are also a part of the cast.

