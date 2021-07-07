Kriti Sanon urges paparazzi to not cover funerals after Dilip Kumar's death: 'It's disturbing to see videos'

Kriti Sanon has made a 'humble request' to the media and the paparazzi who are sharing visuals from Dilip Kumar's funeral. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and urged the media to avoid covering celebrity funerals for it's disturbing to see 'videos of such a sensitive event with photographers talking casually in the background'.

Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning. In the evening, the actor was buried at the Juhu Qabrastan in Mumbai. Videos and pictures from the funeral were shared on social media.

In her appeal to the media, titled 'A humble request', Kriti Sanon said, "Is it necessary for media and paparazzi to cover someone's funeral? A funeral is a very personal affair and media should let people mourn in peace without a camera flashing in their faces! It's disturbing to see videos of such a sensitive event with photographers talking casually in the background. I urge the media to please not cover funerals and give the family and closed ones their privacy. Would you like such a personal loss being flashed all over? Lets change things a bit.. Lets put humanity before profession!"

Kriti Sanon's issued a statement addressed to the media.

Kriti had blasted the media in 2020 over their behaviour at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral. “Some MEDIA people have completely lost their motive and sensitivity.. At a time like this, all they do is ask you to come live or give a comment! Like really??! Banging the car window and saying “madam sheesha neeche karo no” to get a clearer picture of someone going for a funeral...Funeral is a very private and personal affair.. Lets put Humanity before our profession! 1 request media to either not be present there or at least maintain some dignity and distance. Behind the starry glitter and the so-called glamour, we are normal human beings with the same feelings as you have.. Don’t forget that,” she said, in an Instagram post.

Also read: Ramesh Sippy on Dilip Kumar: ‘He played the tragedy hero the best’

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Panipat in 2019. She has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Adipurush.