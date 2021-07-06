Kriti Sanon wishes Ranveer Singh on his birthday, says 'you are Mimi’s favourite! And mine too'. See here

Actor Kriti Sanon on Monday took to Instagram to wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday and it had a funny twist.

Kriti shared a still from her upcoming film Mimi and wrote: "Dear Ranveer Singh, You are Mimi’s FAVOURITE!And Mine too Wish you a very happy birthday!! @ranveersingh From Mimi & Me #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh #Mimi." The picture shows her character Mimi admiring the poster of her favourtire star - Ranveer Singh.

Through the day, Ranveer has been receiving wishes from his friends in the industry. Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit and Tiger Shroff, among others, also wished the actor.

Anushka posted a picture of her Band Baja Baaraat co-star and wrote, "Happy birthday Ranveer. May you continue to spread happiness and good vibes! Have a fantastic year." The two starred together in Ranveer's debut film Band Baja Baaraat in 2010 and reportedly dated for a short while after the film.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vicky Kaushal shared a solo picture of Ranveer and wrote, "Happy Birthday Champ!"

Madhuri dug out a throwback picture featuring herself shaking a leg with Ranveer. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the mighty force of talent and entertainment Ranveer. Wishing you the best with everything."

Tiger Shroff posted a throwback picture of the birthday boy that shows the Padmaavat actor clicking a selfie with Tiger, who is seen sleeping next to him in an airplane. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "How can you not be a fan of this guy?! Happy birthday @ranveersingh wish u the best of health happiness and success always!"

On his birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar announced his next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan took to Twitter and shared the announcement teaser of the film, written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

"Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy," the 49-year-old director tweeted.

(With agency inputs)