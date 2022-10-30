KRK apologises to Salman Khan, says he wasn't behind his arrest: 'Peeche se koi aur khel gaya'

Former actor Kamaal Rashid Khan seems to be extending an olive branch towards actor Salman Khan. After their short legal battle and KRK's recent arrest in Mumbai, he has said in a new tweet that he doesn't believe Salman is to be blamed for it. (Also read: Kamaal R Khan says he lost 10kg in 10 days, ‘survived only on water' in jail; Twitter asks ‘is it even possible?’)

In September, Kamaal was arrested from Mumbai airport as he returned from Dubai. It was for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a female actor and holding the complainant's hand in January 2019. Kamaal had insinuated after his release that Salman was the one behind his arrest.

However, he changed his tone in his tweet on Sunday. “I want to inform all media ppl that #SalmanKhan was not behind my arrest as I thought. Peeche Se Koi Aur Khel Kar Gaya (Someone else played the game behind my back). Bhai jaan @BeingSalmanKhan I am really sorry for misunderstanding you. And I apologise if I did hurt you in anyway. I voluntarily decide to not review ur films,” he said in his tweet. He added that even Karan Johar had nothing to do with the arrest. “Many people still think that Karan johar was behind my arrest. And I say again that Karan johar has nothing to do with my arrest. Thanks,” he added.

Earlier, KRK was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Borivali Court on August 30. According to the police, KRK was arrested over FIR against his controversial social media posts back in 2020. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal on April 30, 2020, where he alleged that KRK's tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor allegedly spread "hatred". Rahul had said in the FIR that a person named Kamal R Khan is "regularly spreading hatred" on social media.

Salman had earlier filed a defamation case against KRK. In July last year, KRK had said that he would stop reviewing his movies on social media. A Mumbai court temporarily restricted KRK from sharing any defamatory posts or videos on Salman. “A good reputation is an element of personal security and is protected by the Constitution equally with the right to the enjoyment of life, liberty and property,” the court held. “If the defendant (Kamaal Khan) is permitted to continue the use of such defamatory words against the plaintiff (Salman Khan) they will cause irreparable loss to the image of plaintiff in the society,” it said.

