bollywood

KRK deletes pics of Disha Patani, her rumoured ex Parth Samthaan after backlash for calling him her ‘brother’

Kamaal R Khan, after posting pictures of Disha Patani and her rumoured ex-boyfriend Parth Samthaan, has now deleted them. He faced backlash for referring to Parth as Disha’s ‘brother’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Kamaal R Khan has now deleted the pictures of Disha Patani and Parth Samthaan.

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK explained his tweet on Wednesday morning, in which he shared pictures of Disha Patani with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Parth Samthaan, and referred to him as her ‘brother’. In a new tweet, he said that he was sent the images by someone on Twitter, and just posted them with a ‘good caption’.

“Someone did send me some photos on Twitter only and he said that he is #DishaPatani brother with her. I liked photos, so I posted with good caption. But people were barking like DOGS. I deleted photos because I don’t know that boy and I am not sure if he is really her brother,” he wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, KRK tweeted a bunch of pictures of Disha and Parth, and wrote, “Wow! Disha and her brother look so cute together!” The photos have now been taken down.

Kamaal R Khan on Twitter.

It must be noted that KRK is in the midst of a legal battle with Disha’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-star Salman Khan. KRK claims that he is being sued for defamation because of his negative review of the film, while Salman’s lawyers have said that it is a response to allegations of money laundering.

Also read: Sharad Malhotra wants double date with wife Ripci Bhatia, ex Divyanka Tripathi, her husband Vivek Dahiya

KRK has been taking on Salman online and even threatened to bring him on the streets. On Monday, he tweeted, “Dekho Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai, Ladne Ki Himmat Hai, Toh Khud Saamne Aakar Lado! Ye Chirkut Singer, Struggling actress Wagairah Ko Aage Karke, Unke Peeche Naa Chupo (Look, goon of Bollywood, if you have the courage to fight, do so upfront. Do not hide behind cheap singers and struggling actresses)! I promise to destroy your career and make you a TV actor. It’s your #Antim time.”

While KRK did not name Salman in his tweet, he made a reference to the actor’s upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth. He has also claimed that he has the support of more than 20 people from the film fraternity.

Topics
kamaal r khan krk disha patani parth samthaan

