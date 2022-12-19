KRK gets no relief from MP court in defamation case filed by Manoj Bajpayee, next hearing on January 17

Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, known as KRK, did not get relief from the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in a defamation case filed against him by actor Manoj Bajpayee. As per a report, he had sought quashing of the case filed by Manoj. (Also Read | KRK wonders who asked Manoj Bajpayee to file case against him)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justice Satyendra Kumar Singh in the Indore district court dismissed KRK's plea under section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, after hearing both sides last week. The court said that the remarks made in a tweet were good enough at first glance to tarnish the image and reputation of Manoj.

As per news agency PTI, the court in its order said, "In the instant case, the tweets in question by and large point towards the character of the respondent (Manoj Bajpayee). However, the same were tweeted with an intent to malign the reputation of respondent or not is a matter of evidence, which cannot be decided by this court by invoking the inherent powers vested under section 482 of CrPC."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In July this year, a defamation case under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed against KRK at the direction of the Indore district court. It was done after Manoj's lawsuit claimed two tweets of KRK on July 26 last year tarnished his image and reputation. KRK's lawyer told the court that the Twitter handle from which these tweets were made had been sold by his client on October 22, 2020, and, therefore, he cannot be held liable.

Manoj's lawyer said the sale of the Twitter handle cannot be considered in the present stage of the trial. His lawyer Paresh Joshi on Monday said his client has already recorded his statement in the case filed in the Indore district court. He added that the next hearing would be held on January 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Manoj announced his upcoming courtroom drama titled Bandaa. The film is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma and Zee Studios. The movie marks the feature directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki. A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, the courtroom drama is also produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani. Juhi Parekh Mehta is the co-producer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON