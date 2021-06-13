KRK takes dig at Salman Khan in birthday message for Disha Patani: 'You look horrible with buddha actors'

Actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan has shared a birthday wish for actor Disha Patani. Last month, KRK had panned Disha's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and even invited a lawsuit from her co-star Salman Khan.

In his birthday message for Disha Patani, KRK made sure to take another dig at Salman Khan. "Dearest #DishaPataNahi @DishPatani wishing you a very happy birthday! You look so horrible with Buddha actors So pls work with #Tiger only!," he wrote, talking about Disha's frequent co-star and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

KRK's tweet for Disha Patani.

KRK had said earlier that Salman filed a case against him for his unfavourable review of Radhe. However, the actor's lawyers clarified that the case was filed for the allegations of money laundering made against Salman by KRK.

KRK refused to apologise to Salman. In a series of tweets, he said that he has received messages from over 20 Bollywood personalities, supporting him in this fight against Salman. "More than 20 Bollywood people have called me to give me their support. They said, that they were not able to do that whatever I am doing. Because they were not ready to have direct conflict with him. They were scared to make him their enemy. I say- Thank you all so very much!" he wrote. In a second tweet, he added, "Now I don’t care, what will be the result. But I will fight for all those people. I can’t allow so many people to get disappointed. I won’t break their trust."

Disha starred opposite Salman, who is 27 years her senior, in Radhe and Bharat. In a BTS video from Radhe, Salman even joked how they look the same age in the movie. "Kamaal ka kaam kiya unhone. Badi khoobsurat lagrai hain. Hum-umar lage hain hum dono. Nahi, woh meri umar ki nahi, main unki umar ka laga hu (She has done wonderful work in the movie. She has looked very beautiful. We look to be of the same age too. No, she did not look my age, I looked like her age)." In another portion, Salman said that if an actor can do action at his age, they can also do romance.

During the release of Bharat two years ago, Disha had said in an interview that the age difference between her and Salman could mean that she would never get to work with him again. Salman has often been criticised for getting much younger female co-stars to work opposite him in his movies. He has worked with Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, who are all more than 20 years younger than him