KRK trolls Boney Kapoor, calls Sridevi’s Mom ‘flop’ film, fans set the record straight: 'Check your facts'

Kamaal R Khan reacted to Boney Kapoor’s recent statement on dishonesty in Bollywood. In a new tweet, Kamaal questioned Boney and called his film—Tevar, Mom and Mili flop. Soon after he tweeted, fans rushed to the comment section to correct him. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor screams as Boney Kapoor reveals too much info about her on The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Papa!’

Kamaal tweeted, “Boney Kapoor said, Bollywood ppl can’t make good films, if they are not honest. And unfortunately today most of actors, directors are dishonest. Even though I do agree with him but my question- Boney Ji your last 3film #Tevar #Mom #Mili are flop, means you are also dishonest?”

KRK on Twitter.

Replying to Kamaal, a user said, “Mom movie was not a flop.. Its break even in India and It collected more than 100 crores in China.. check your facts.. Mili already recovered its budget from Satellite and OTT rights…” “Mom was a superhit and the film also was excellent,” added another fan. Someone also commented, “According to KRK - Dilwale, Raeez, Dear Zindagi was also Flop. So ignore him.”

Mom, Mili and Tevar were produced by Boney Kapoor with others. While Mom marked Sridevi’s comeback to Bollywood, Mili is his first professional collaboration with daughter Janhvi Kapoor who is the lead actor. Tevar, on the other hand, starred Boney’s son, Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Kamaal also added another tweet, minutes after criticising his films. It read, “Whatever Boney kapoor said about Bollywood that is truth and he is one of them. Studios have made all film makers dishonest. Today everyone is busy in looting studios in the name of film making. All the staff members of all studios are dishonest with 0% knowledge about films.”

Recently, Boney appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show with Janhvi and spoke about why films can’t be successful if the thought process is dishonest. Without taking any name, he said, “These days, there are some heroes who select films in which they have to work for only 25 days, but get paid their full quote. The intention right from the beginning is wrong. I don’t want to name the actors, but there are quite a few actors… They weigh projects on the basis of how many days they’ll have to commit.”

“Their entire set up is based on convenience. The heroine must be available, the director must be available. How will the film turn out any good? From the first moment, the thought process is dishonest. Until the time people aren’t honest, regardless of whether they’re an actor or a director or a producer, movies will not work,” he added.

