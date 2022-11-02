Janhvi Kapoor screams as Boney Kapoor reveals too much info about her on The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Papa!’

Producer Boney Kapoor revealed how his actor-daughter Janhvi Kapoor's behaves at home in the promo for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on Wednesday. In the video, Janhvi screamed in embarrassment to stop her father from spilling the truth about her. Both of them visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for their film Mili's promotions ahead of its release on November 4. (Also read: ‘Ghost’ Katrina Kaif tries to scare Kapil Sharma in hilarious video, asks 'tum bhooto se darte nahi?' Watch)

In the clip, Janhvi waved at the audience while arriving with her father on the sets. Boney said, “Iske kamre mai jab mai subah jaata hoon, toh kapde bikhare hote hai, toothpaste khula hota hai, mujhe jaakr band karni padhti hai” (Whenever I enter her room in the morning, her clothes are lying here and there, the toothpaste's cap is off, I have to put the cap on it)." Boney concluded by saying, “Thankfully, flush khud kar leti (She flushes on her own).” Immediately Janhvi screams, “Papa!" in embarrassment and Kapil started laughing.

Janhvi decked up in a white embellished saree and Boney opted for his usual look in a shirt, jacket and jeans. Janhvi is the daughter of Boney and late veteran actor Sridevi. She also has a sister, Khushi Kapoor who will mark her acting debut in Bollywood next year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Janhvi is busy promoting her upcoming film Mili with Boney. It is directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal alongside Manoj Pahwa in key roles. Mili marks Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father. The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 4.

Janhvi also has social drama film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is set to release in theatres on April 7, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

