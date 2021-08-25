KRK wonders who asked Manoj Bajpayee to file case against him: 'Dadu ji you can’t save your career by harassing me'

Kamaal R Khan appears to be taunting Salman Khan after Manoj Bajpayee filed a criminal defamation case against him in an Indore court. Without naming anyone, Kamaal hinted that 'dadu ji' can’t save his career by turning others against him. Taking to Twitter, KRK also questioned Manoj for filing the case in Indore.

Kamaal R Khan tweeted, "I haven’t received any notice till now but media says that Manoj Bajpayee has filed a defamation case against me in Indore? When Manoj is living in Mumbai then why he went to Indore to file a case? He doesn’t trust @MumbaiPolice and judiciary? You all know who is from Indore?"

"And who asked Manoj to file case from Indore to harass me instead of Mumbai. Dadu ji you can’t save your career by harassing me. You are making entire Bollywood to gang up against me to stop me from reviewing your films but it won’t work. I will still review your all films," he tweeted.

Manoj on Tuesday filed the case against KRK for allegedly posting a derogatory tweet against him, news agency PTI reported, citing his lawyer Paresh S Joshi. Manoj filed the complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) against KRK under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 500 (punishment for defamation).

Paresh said that Manoj urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter. The tweet in question was posted by KRK on July 26.

Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee files criminal defamation case against Kamaal R Khan for calling him 'ganjedi', among other things

Since earlier this year, KRK and Salman Khan have been at loggerheads after the latter filed a defamation complaint against Kamaal. While KRK claimed that it was for his unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s lawyers had said that the case was filed due to allegations of corruption and money laundering levelled against the actor.

According to News9live, in his review video, Kamaal had referred to Salman as 'VFX wale Sallu Dadu'.

Salman had also submitted an application before a court demanding that contempt action be initiated against KRK for constantly making defamatory remarks despite an undertaking not to do so.