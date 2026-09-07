Krystle D'Souza says she was offered Dhurandhar song Shararat 4 days before shoot: ‘I was very scared’

Last year, the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar created a huge buzz. The spy thriller became the #1 film of 2025, and the film's songs became viral on social media. The dance number Shararat, featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, also become a chartbuster. Krystle has now revealed that she was offered the song four days before the shoot, which came as a shock to her. (Also read: ‘How can I be such a dogla human?’: Krystle D'Souza on why she didn't ditch Rida Tharana in The Traitors S2 | Interview)

What Krystle said

Krytle D'Souza talks about learning the dance steps for Dhurandhar track Shararat.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Krystle was the latest guest on Farah Khan's YouTube channel, and the two spoke about her recent win on The Traitors Season 2 and also her superhit song Shararat. When Farah asked how did she get the song, the actor said, “This is the first time I am doing an item song. Honestly when I got the call from Mukesh [Chhabra] Sir, I was sitting right there (inside her home, near the balcony) in my corner with my girlfriends. He said we are shooting a song in 4 days and one girl is already selected. The team wants to see if you will be able to do it. I said ok give me some time and I cut the call.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Krystle added that she immediately asked her girlfriends whether she should do this song and they all screamed yes in unison. She told Farah that she is not a trained dancer and has only performed in some award shows. She also added that while she was shooting she had no idea that the film would be such a huge success. “He did not even give me proper details, he just said that it has big faces and it is a very big film. Then I went for the rehearsals, where Vijay [Ganguly, choreographer] sir was there, and Aditya [Dhar, director] sir was also there… and they made us do some 11 different steps. That time the hook step was not final so we had 11 steps in mind and after that I was selected. I was very scared,” she added. About Shararat and Dhurandhar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krystle added that she immediately asked her girlfriends whether she should do this song and they all screamed yes in unison. She told Farah that she is not a trained dancer and has only performed in some award shows. She also added that while she was shooting she had no idea that the film would be such a huge success. “He did not even give me proper details, he just said that it has big faces and it is a very big film. Then I went for the rehearsals, where Vijay [Ganguly, choreographer] sir was there, and Aditya [Dhar, director] sir was also there… and they made us do some 11 different steps. That time the hook step was not final so we had 11 steps in mind and after that I was selected. I was very scared,” she added. About Shararat and Dhurandhar {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shararat is set during a wedding celebration in the Ranveer Singh-starrer, with the two actors portraying wedding dancers at a posh Karachi wedding. The song is composed by Sashwat Sachdev and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas. Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the track.

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film has been a massive success at the box office, becoming India’s highest-grossing film of 2025.