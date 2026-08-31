‘Slow motion lasts longer than characters inner lives’: Did RGV take a dig at Yash's Toxic while praising Dhurandhar?

The comparison between Toxic and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge started when both films were slated to release on the same date in March. The makers of the Yash-starrer later postponed the film, and it eventually hit theatres last week. However, despite the date shift, comparisons between the two films haven't stopped. RGV compared Dhurandhar and Toxic.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently took to X to compare both films. Though he didn't name Toxic, his long comment appears to hint at the Yash-starrer. RGV began his post by praising Dhurandhar and saying that every filmmaker should learn from the film how to create characters who seem very real. He took the example of his own film Satya, and how even the side characters in the film look as real as anyone else, adding that Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar took this to another level.

'Slow motion shots lasts longer than the characters inner lives' He pointed out how, in Dhurandhar, the lead actor is not worshipped. In fact, he is shown waiting tables, listening instead of speaking, miscalculating, getting dirty and appearing smaller in front of even smaller characters. The director pointed out how Aditya Dhar has given equal, if not more, importance to other characters in the film than the hero. This, he said, provides gravitas to the narrative.

"They feel like people who would still be there whether the hero was there or not . You are not waiting for the next elevation shot. You are staying because the people on screen make you stay by becoming immersive." he wrote.

Without naming Toxic, RGV wrote how other films are made in service of the lead star. He wrote, "The other films swagger. Have fog and slow motion that lasts longer than the characters inner lives. The women are not people.. they are functions arranged around the same gravitational centre so that the centre never has to become a living real person. You cannot tell what any of them are when he is not in the shot."