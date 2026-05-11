Kubbra Sait says she was called ‘mad’ for playing domestic help in Ready; reveals how Salman Khan shaped her role. Watch

Bollywood actor Kubbra Sait, who rose to fame with her role in Sacred Games, recently looked back at her early days in the film industry and recalled playing a domestic help in Salman Khan’s 2011 film Ready. The actor shared that many people questioned her decision to take up such a small role at the time, but she believes the film eventually opened doors for bigger opportunities in her career.

Kubbra Sait talks about Salman Khan shaping her role in Ready

Kubbra Sait had a small role in Salman Khan-starrer Ready.

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On Monday, Kubbra shared a video on social media revisiting her audition days and spoke about bagging her first Bollywood film, Ready, directed by Anees Bazmee and headlined by Salman Khan. She revealed that she was initially cast in the role of a domestic help and did not even have any dialogue in the film. However, things changed after Salman suggested a quirky addition to her character.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the clip, Kubbra said, “This audition is the audition where I wore, like, a short black dress and waited for Anees Bazmee to walk into the office and give me a nod of approval. This was an audition where I was now going to be playing a maid in the film Ready, and I am so excited about this. The crazy self-belief I always had doing this film was because this film was a new experience for me. Like, I had never done a film.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the clip, Kubbra said, “This audition is the audition where I wore, like, a short black dress and waited for Anees Bazmee to walk into the office and give me a nod of approval. This was an audition where I was now going to be playing a maid in the film Ready, and I am so excited about this. The crazy self-belief I always had doing this film was because this film was a new experience for me. Like, I had never done a film.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She further recalled, “Also, I did not actually have any lines in the film at all, but then Salman Khan, he was like, ‘Why don’t you make her like the maid who talks in broken language, like in broken English?’” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further recalled, “Also, I did not actually have any lines in the film at all, but then Salman Khan, he was like, ‘Why don’t you make her like the maid who talks in broken language, like in broken English?’” {{/usCountry}}

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Kubbra shared that Anees Bazmee liked the idea, and her character was then given dialogues. Reflecting on how people reacted to her decision to do the role, she said, “Every person told me I was mad, I was mental, and I was impatient for doing Sunaina Kapoor’s role in Ready. But if I had not done Ready, if I were not mad enough to do Ready, I would have never been Kuku. Never say never. And there are no small roles. There are only small actors. One learning for the rest of your life.”

She also shared a long caption recalling her experience on the sets of the film and the challenges she faced as a newcomer in Mumbai. Kubbra wrote that despite being part of a blockbuster film, she often experienced the realities of being a junior actor on set, including not having a vanity van, fan or even a chair sometimes.

About Ready

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Directed by Anees Bazmee, Ready featured Salman Khan and Asin in lead roles. The film also featured Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anuradha Patel, Manoj Joshi and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. Upon release, the film received positive reviews and went on to collect around ₹185 crore worldwide, emerging as one of the biggest hits of the year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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