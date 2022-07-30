Kuldeep Kaushik: For direction, one needs to slog a bit long!

Actor, writer, producer turned director Kuldeep Kaushik believes to helm a film project one needs to slog a bit long.

“I have teamed up with Anurag (Basu) dada for a lot of films and he also made me work in different departments for projects like Life in a Metro and TV show Love Story. Dada says that for a director it’s necessary to learn all — from clap to budgeting, acting, sound recording, writing production and direction. Now, when I have directed my first Hindi feature film, I understand why focusing on every vertical is of utmost importance,” says the UPite on his visit to Lucknow.

After trying his hand in different fields, Kaushik left for Mumbai in 2004. “I played cricket, did boxing, worked as sales executive as I had no vision for future. Then I realised that directing films is what I want to do. So, after dabbling in different departments for almost 18 years, here is my first directorial debut project. I can very well understand that why in Hollywood one gets into direction in 40s and 50s after mastering different fields.” he says.

Kaushik started with TV series Remix and then did theatre along with working in production and direction departments. His first solo direction was a Punjabi film Vadda Kalakaar (2018) followed by his debut as a writer-director. His latest project was shot entirely shot in Uttar Pradesh with a large number of crew members being from the region.

Talking about his UP connect Kaushik says, “I was born in Meerut at my nanihaal (maternal home) where I completed initial studies but my formal education eventually happened in Delhi. Both my younger brother and sister too were born there while my father is from Bulandshahr. So, shooting for my film Naar Ka Sur in Mathura and Vrindavan was a conscious decision.”

Talking further about his film, he adds, “Our DOP Vikas Babu, casting director Vivek Yadav and actor Kiran Lata Bharti who plays coach (national level basketball player) are from Lucknow. Also, the 12 female actors are from different places, including UP, as it’s a pan-India story inspired from real incidents. Not casting popular actors (besides Lalit Parimoo) was a deliberate decision as story is the real hero of the film.”

Kaushik’s next film is again a women centric film. “This time the title will be Ghoongat Wali Naari and it’s about wives of 12 ex-army men. We have seen a lot of films based on army men but this is to do with their families. I again want to shoot the film in UP,” he concludes.