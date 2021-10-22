Kumar Sanu’s birthday was his reunion with Alka Yagnik, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Sonu Nigam. See video

Singer Kumar Sanu's birthday on October 20 turned out to be a much-awaited get-together for noted singers of the Indian music industry. Abhijeet Bhattacharya hosted a small birthday party for him at his residence and Sonu Nigam shared a video from the same on his Instagram account.

The video shows Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Sonu Nigam huddled together on a couch. They all sing “happy birthday” for Kumar Sanu as he cuts the cake and sings along with them.

Sharing the video, Sonu wrote, “Sanu Da's special day (cake emoji) at Abhijeet da's place with Alka ji.. Happy times with my respected seniors.” Commenting on the video, Kumar Sanu wrote, “Thank you brother! Love you God bless you.”

Kumar Sanu has sung hundreds of songs in hit Hindi films of the 90s. Dil Ka Aalam, Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha and Baazigar O Baazigar are some of his hit numbers. He has also sung versions of other songs like Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Aakhon Main Base ho Tum and Tum Dil Ki and Sonu Nigam's Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dilse.

Recently, Sonu Nigam appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Shaan, Haricharan and others while Kumar Sanu appeared in another episode with Udit Narayan.

During the show, Kapil had asked Kumar Sanu about his Instagram bio which reads ‘Bollywood singer, philanthropist, father, dog lover’. Taking a dig at him, Kapil asked why he felt the need to include ‘father’. He said, “Aap bhool jaate hai ki aapko rishte aane lagte hai (Do you forget or is it to ward off marriage proposals from people)?” Kumar said that he is a ‘romantic singer’ and Kapil must understand the rest.

