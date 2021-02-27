Kumud Mishra: It feels good that makers are showing faith in me

Shooting in Lucknow yet again for the film ‘Mission Majnu’, veteran actor Kumud Mishra sees a welcome change around. “It has been years since I have been coming here for plays and now my film projects are bringing me to the city. I see a good change happening in terms of entertainment. Though, theatre is slowly picking up, but film shoots are taking place all over the state.”

Mishra has shot multiple projects in Lucknow in last few years including ‘Jolly LLB-2’, ‘Mulk’, ‘Article15’, ‘Abhi toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ and ‘Thappad’.

Kumud Mishra browsing through books at Repertwahr Performance Cafe (Sourced)

The actor is happy to be on stage with ‘Dhumrapan’ staged at Prithvi Theatre. “It was a very special feeling performing in front of audience in pandemic phase. Earlier, many years back, I had taken a break from theatre for a year, but the lockdown was a forced break. Now, all the shows that have been postponed have being rescheduled and we are trying to adjust the dates.”

He has already shot for Yash Raj Productions for which he is contract-bound to not to divulge much. “Besides, I have shot Lucknowite Avneesh’s untitled short film. Then, I completed pending work of film RX100.” His last release was ‘Ram Singh Charlie’ and ‘Tandav’ where he played a politician.

Talking about the recent web-series related controversy the actor said, “It’s sad but I guess it’s going to be the new normal. Some people get hurt very easily so what can be done about it! Personally, I have not met anyone who has any complaints against the series. But some people had problem and they had taken legal action on which I can’t comment upon.”

Talking about ‘Mission Majnu’ he said, “It’s a good to reunite with Sharib (Hashmi) after ‘Filmistaan’ and ‘Ram Singh Charlie’ and with Siddharth (Malhotra) I’m working again after ‘Aiyaari’. All I can say is that it’s a very thrilling project. I feel lucky that makers are offering me different type of roles and showing faith in me. From my end, I’m just trying to do my best to make all my characters interesting,” he said.