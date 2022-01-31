Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan welcome baby boy, Hrithik Roshan congratulates them in a special way. See post

Actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife, former investment banker Naina Bachchan, on Monday announced that they have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared a post informing his fans and well-wishers about the news.

Kunal Kapoor wrote, "To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings." He also added a ‘nazar’ amulet along with the note. Kunal didn't caption his post but shared it with a red heart emoji.

Several celebs reacted to his post and congratulated the couple. Shweta Bachchan commented, "(heart and baby emojis) love you all." Sussanne Khan said, "Bigggesttt congratulations kuns n nains.. you are gonna be incredible parents."

Angad Bedi wrote, "Wowwwww congratulations." Hrithik Roshan posted, "(red heart emojis)!!!!!!!!!! From Hrithik machu." Cyrus Sahukar commented, "Yayyyyyyyyyyyyy."

Fans also congralutaled Kunal and Naina. A person wrote, "Woww!! God bless the little angel!" "Blessings in abundance," commented another. "Congratulations you guys," said an Instagram user. "Congratulations Kunnu and Naina, wonderful news," wrote a person.

Kunal and Naina tied the knot in a private family ceremony in Seychelles in 2015. She is the niece of actor Amitabh Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh's younger brother Ajitabh and Ramola Bachchan.

Kunal was last seen in Ankahi Kahaniya, a Netflix film, released in September last year. He also featured in the Disney+ Hotstar series The Empire as the Mughal emperor Babur. The show also starred actors Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami, Shabana Azmi, Rahul Dev, Sahher Bamba and Aditya Seal, among others.

Recently, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kunal spoke about his journey in the film industry. “I think I have pretty much gone through the whole cycle of success and failure. When I was starting off, I had friends in the industry that said, ‘Don’t become an actor, it’s very difficult for outsiders, have a Plan B in place if you are becoming an actor.’ Then, when Rang De Basanti happened and a bunch of Yash Raj films happened, I was suddenly the next big thing. Then those films didn’t work and I was finished. Now, I have reached a place where everyone is saying, ‘He is such an interesting actor, we want to see more of him’,” he had said.

