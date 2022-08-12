Kunal Kemmu and Saif Ali Khan stare at last samosa' of their Raksha Bandhan party in hilarious picture

Kunal Kemmu revealed that his brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan is his partner-in-crime as he shared a picture from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Saif Ali Khan was joined by his sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. Saif's sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan and Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were also in attendance. Also Read| Taimur, Jeh twin in pink kurtas as Inaaya ties them rakhi

Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan had shared pictures from their get-together on their Instagram account on Thursday. Kunal shared a new picture from the celebrations on the social media platform on Friday, along with a hilarious caption. The photograph featured Kunal and Saif twinning in white as they sat on a couch.

Saif Ali Khan also had a piece of samosa in his hand, while a plate with chutney and an almost-empty cup of tea could be seen in front of him on the nearby table. Another samosa was seen on a plate on the table, while an empty plate and a bowl of chutney were placed in front of Kunal. Both Kunal and Saif were staring at the last samosa in the latter's hand.

In the caption, Kunal joked about his and Saif's apparent obsession with samosa as seen in the candid picture. He wrote, "The curious case of the last samosa. To eat or not to eat..? P.S. It’s a rhetorical question since it was obviously consumed...but by whom." He added the hashtags, "#partnerincrime" and "#samosa." Saba Ali Khan was among those who commented on the post. She wrote, Eaten ...but curious case of how many??? And whom.. hmm."

Kunal Kemmu shares picture with Saif Ali Khan.

A fan referred to Kunal's web series Abhay and commented, "Abhay Singh doesn't eat samosa." Others wrote that they want to see the actors together on the screen again in a sequel to their 2013 film Go Goa Gone.

Previously, Soha and Saba had shared pictures from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations in which they were seen tying rakhi to Saif. Soha also shared pictures of Inaaya celebrating rakhi with Taimur and Jeh.

