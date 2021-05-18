Kunal Kemmu channels Anil Kapoor for Soha Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter says, 'Kunalton Quarantino has been uncaged'

Actor Soha Ali Khan on Tuesday shared a new video featuring her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu. In the video, he was seen performing the song Keh Do Ke Tum Ho Meri Warna. The track is from the 1988 movie Tezaab starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Taking to Instagram, Soha was heard explaining, "I've just come up to the roof to see the aftereffects of the cyclone (Cyclone Tauktae) and some plants have fallen down," as she showed the roof.

Kunal is seen coming towards Soha, who is behind the camera, singing and shaking his leg to the song. He is seen pointing and petting their dog while he sings the song. The couple is heard giggling as the video ends.

Soha captioned the post, "Some things defy explanation @kunalkemmu." Celebs as well as fans were left in splits as they reacted taking to the comments section. Sophie Choudry wrote, "Ok. I so needed this today @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu." Saba Ali Khan said, "Love it!"

A fan wrote, "We can see the effects of cyclone on Kunal khemu you guys are super cute!" Another said, "he is a true entertainer" while a third commented, "hahahaha to funny he is".

Kunal reposted the video to his account and said, "When my inner @anilskapoor fan comes out." Reacting to this, Ishaan Khatter said, "Uh oh Kunalton Quarantino has been uncaged."

Recently, Kunal's movie Go Goa Gone completed eight years of its release. Speaking with Film Companion, Kunal recalled, "When we had to shoot rolling a doob and all that, there were YouTube things that were... They were like, 'how are we going to make it look authentic?' Even though people understand all of this, there is such a disconnect. Even though they are singing Babaji ki Booti they don't know what it is. To be very, very honest, when we were recording the song, I still didn't make the connection."