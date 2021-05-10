Kunal Kemmu recalls how they made 'rolling a doob' in Go Goa Gone seem authentic: 'There were YouTube things'

On the eight-year anniversary of the cult hit Go Goa Gone, cast members Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari spoke about the film perpetuating a narrative that they are stoners in real life.

Kunal said that the surprising thing about this is that directors Raj and DK 'are not even smokers'. He said that for the longest time, he didn't know what 'babaji ki booti' meant.

He told Film Companion, "When we had to shoot rolling a doob and all that, there were YouTube things that were... They were like, 'how are we going to make it look authentic?' Even though people understand all of this, there is such a disconnect. Even though they are singing Babaji ki Booti they don't know what it is. To be very, very honest, when we were recording the song, I still didn't make the connection."

Vir said that people constantly approach him with offers to smoke with them, especially when he's on tour. "It's just a pain in the a**." He said that he turns down 'young kids' when they ask if he wants to smoke 'babaji ki booti' with them. "Nahi yaar, main mar jayega (No man, I'll die)," he said he tells them, adding, "First, I don't do it, second, I am 13 years older than you are, let us not do this together, even if we did it."

Anand, meanwhile, said that fame hits him at the most inopportune moments, and recalled losing his patience while directing his series Bandish Bandits, when someone approached him and asked, "Babaji ki booti?" He said that a few youngsters on a trip to Goa once sourced his number and called him up, asking him to sing the song with them.

Go Goa Gone became a cult hit after its release in 2013, and there has long been talk of a sequel. It was confirmed last year that the characters would return for a follow-up that would feature them tackling aliens, and not zombies.

