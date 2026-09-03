Kunal Kemmu opens up on directing mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore in Vibe: ‘I could call action and cut on a legend’

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is all set to make her comeback to the big screen in Hindi cinema after over a decade with Vibe. The film is directed by her son-in-law, Kunal Kemmu. During the trailer launch event for the film on Wednesday, Kunal opened up about his experience of directing his mother-in-law.

Kunal Kemmu opens up on directing Sharmila Tagore in Vibe

Kunal Kemmu reveals his experience of directing Sharmila Tagore in Vibe.

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When asked if having Sharmila in the film was always part of the plan, Kunal admitted that he approached his mother-in-law without being sure if she would agree. He said, "With Sharmila ji, it was a shot in the dark. I asked her if she would play this part, which was a cameo, and she said, 'Can I get the synopsis of the film?' So, I gave her the synopsis, and she said that was just a trick question; I was anyway going to do it. So, she was gracious enough."

Describing it as a personal milestone to direct Sharmila Tagore, Kunal said, "For me, it's one of those checkboxes that I got to tick, something I never knew I would be able to. I am very happy, and I am very proud that I could call 'action' and 'cut' on a legend like her."

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{{^usCountry}} Sharmila was last seen in the Bollywood film Break Ke Baad, which was released in 2010. While she was also part of Gulmohar, the film was released on OTT and not in theatres. This makes Vibe her comeback to the big screen in a Hindi film. In 2025, Sharmila made her return to Bengali cinema with Puratawn, which emerged as a box-office success and received critical acclaim. About Vibe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharmila was last seen in the Bollywood film Break Ke Baad, which was released in 2010. While she was also part of Gulmohar, the film was released on OTT and not in theatres. This makes Vibe her comeback to the big screen in a Hindi film. In 2025, Sharmila made her return to Bengali cinema with Puratawn, which emerged as a box-office success and received critical acclaim. About Vibe {{/usCountry}}

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After receiving praise for his directorial debut, Madgaon Express, Kunal is back with another directorial, Vibe. The official synopsis of the film reads, "Two hapless friends who can barely manage their own lives accidentally stumble upon a terrorist plot and suddenly find themselves responsible for saving the nation despite being completely unprepared for the task."

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Apart from Kunal in the lead role, the film also stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity G Zinta, Vanshika Dhir, Mark Bennington, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Yashpal Sharma in key roles. Backed by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, the film is set to release in cinemas on September 18.

Talking about the film, Kunal said in a statement, "It’s a film packed with chases, danger, confusion, friendship, and a lot of bad decisions, which is probably a pretty accurate description of why I enjoyed making it so much."