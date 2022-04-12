Kunal Kemmu says 'hilarious' Kareena Kapoor makes it difficult to eat at dinner table: 'Laughter Challenge chalta hai'

Kunal Kemmu has opened up about the fun he has when he joins his wife Soha Ali Khan's family for dinner. He described his wife's sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor as a very funny person and shared that they find it difficult to eat when the actor starts cracking jokes at the dinner table. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan join Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu for New Year supper at ‘50 percent capacity’

Kunal said that the dinner table looks like the stage of the comedy show Laughter Challenge when he and Soha are sitting together with his brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. He said that the mood is light-hearted and they are all generally laughing.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kunal started laughing at the mention of Kareena's name, as he said, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan is such a fun person.' He continued, "I got to know this firsthand only because I'm now a part of that family, I think she is also actually a shy person and you get to know that later."

Kunal added, "She is genuinely very very funny. We've had meals where I have not been able to eat, because when she gets into that zone, oh my god she is hilarious. She is so much fun actually to be with." Asked about what happens at the dinner table with 'fun' Kareena' and 'witty' Saif and Soha, Kunal said, 'it's Laughter Challenge. He added, "What I am saying is generally the personalities are such. It's all good, it's light-hearted. We are all generally laughing."

The group was also seen laughing in a picture from the dinner table shared by Soha in January this year. They were also joined by Kareena's uncle Kunal Kapoor and her cousin Shaira Kapoor for the New Year dinner.

Kunal's latest show Abhay, which stars him as UP Police SP Abhay Pratap Singh, was released on ZEE5 on 8th April in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The show also stars Asha Negi, Divya Agarwal, Nidhi Singh, Rahul Dev, and Vijay Raaz.

