Kunal Kemmu pens emotional note on his nani's death, shares a picture with her and Inaaya. See pic

On Sunday, Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of his nani (maternal grandmother) and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram. Sharing the photo, Kunal announced that his nani died on Thursday. Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Vir Das, Shweta Bachchan and more reacted to the post. Also Read: Kunal Kemmu's birthday: Wife Soha Ali Khan says '39 and still so fine', Kareena Kapoor hugs her 'dearest brother-in-law'

Sharing the picture, Kunal wrote, “I lost my Nani today. We all called her Maaji. She truly earned that name in each one of our lives. She loved us all like a mother and worked so hard to make us all comfortable and happy every time we were in her company. I have such special and amazing memories of her telling me stories, feeding me, looking after me, buying me things that my parents wouldn’t allow sometimes and always telling me to believe in myself and not get bogged down by anything or anyone. My biggest cheerleader always. She lived a full life filled with happiness, joy, laughter, sadness, struggles and pains. She symbolises strength compassion and love for me. Can’t remember if I ever saw her cry. Always saw her busy with something or the other. Creating things out of nothing and always making sure everyone was looked after and well fed specially me. I will always miss you Maaji."

Karan Johar, Sunny Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Kritika Kamra dropped folded hands emojis. Neha Dhupia, Vir Das and Bhumi Pednekar commented with heart emojis. Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Condolences.” Singer Sophie Choudry said, “So sorry for your loss Kunal. Nothing more special than Nani. I miss mine everyday but I know she is forever looking down on me just the way Maaji will upon you. May her soul rest in peace. Love & strength to you all."

Kunal is married to actor Soha Ali Khan since 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017.

Kunal made his acting debut as a child actor with Naseeruddin Shah's Sir (1993). In 2005, he made his debut in the lead role with Kalyug. He has also appeared in films such as, Dhol (2007), 99 (2009), Golmaal 3 (2010), Go Goa Gone (2013), Golmaal Again (2017), Kalank (2019), Malang (2020) and Lootcase (2020). He will be seen next in Vipul Mehta's Kanjoos Makkhichoos. The film will also star actors Shweta Tripathi and Piyush Mishra.

