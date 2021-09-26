Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kunal Kemmu posts beautiful video of Inaaya on Daughters' Day, Kareena Kapoor is in love with her 'Inni Poo'

Kunal Kemmu has shared a video on Inaaya on the occasion of Daughters' Day on Sunday. The video comes with some wishes that Kunal had for her. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Inaaya in a video shared by her father, Kunal Kemmu.

Kunal Kemmu has wished his daughter Inaaya with a video on Daughters' Day. In the clip, Inaaya is seen in a blue dress, looking a pond during sunset. 

“May you be known for what you accomplish. May I be known as your father. May you finish all your goals and all your wishes come true. If you face hurdles in your path, may your courage surpass it all. There is nothing more precious that a daughter. May every person be able to cherish them,” he said in the video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “My thoughts, wishes and hopes for you my li'l girl... putting ‘em out there in the Universe for daughters and parents who resonate the same feelings.” Kunal's friends and family showered Inaaya with love and compliments. Aunt Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Innnnniiii pooooo. God bless love.” Maria Goretti wrote, “The softest of little hugs to your little love, now and always from all of us.” Angira Dhar commented, “So soooo beautiful.”

Inaaya's mother, actor Soha Ali Khan also shared a Daughters' Day special post on Instagram. Sharing a photo that featured her, Inaaya and Soha's mother Sharmila Tagore, Soha wrote, “A daughter may outgrow your lap (although this picture begs to differ) but she will never outgrow your heart - Anon #nationaldaughtersday #happydaughtersday.” The photo was clicked during Soha and Inaaya's recent trip to Pataudi.

Soha's elder sister Saba Ali Khan also wished them. “A daughter always a daughter. lots of love ...to my baby sis ..my first daughter;) and hers. my jaan inni,” she commented on Soha's post. 

Also read: Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore play Scrabble in Pataudi, pose with Inaaya showing '3 generations of women'

Other stars who celebrated Daughters' Day on Sunday were Amitabh Bachchan, Mira Rajput, Dia Mirza and Karan Johar. Amitabh shared photos with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda; Mira shared a picture of her daughter Misha climbing a tree; Dia shared a family photo featuring her step daughter Samaira and Karan shared a rare picture of his daughter Roohi.

