Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore play Scrabble in Pataudi, pose with Inaaya showing '3 generations of women'

Soha Ali Khan has shared a new picture on Instagram. The photo shows her with her mother, actor Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya.

Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, “Three generations of women! (and a dog)." The picture appears to have been clicked at their ancestral home in Pataudi. All three are wearing outfits in Jaipuri cotton prints. Inaaya's face is not seen in the picture but she is petting a dog. Shweta Bachchan commented on the photo, writing, “How wonderful.”

Sharmila and Inaaya's pictures shared by Soha Ali Khan.

Soha also shared pictures and videos on Instagram Stories from the visit. One video showed her playing Scrabble with Sharmila, who was calculating the points won by each. In the end, Sharmila got 258 points while Soha lost by 10 points.

Another picture showed Inaaya sitting at a study table. Soha mentioned that she was writing a letter to her dad, actor Kunal Kemmu. He appears to still be in Mumbai, away from his wife and daughter.

Sharmila recently became a grandmother again after the birth of her fifth grandchild. Her son Saif Ali Khan and daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second baby, son Jehangir Ali Khan in February. However, Sharmila has been unable to meet him due to the pandemic and because she cannot travel long distances.

Soha and Inaaya have still been making frequent trips to Pataudi to keep Sharmila company. On Sunday, Soha shared another bunch of pictures from there, posing in a purple tracksuit by their pool. She captioned the photo, ‘Pataudi’ with a couple of heart emojis.

On Mother's Day, Soha and Sharmila took part in a special event where they auctioned their clothes for charity. Sharmila told Mid-Day, "Apart from proceeds generating funds for charities, when people buy pre-loved pieces over newly manufactured ones, it is beneficial for the environment. Our combined pieces would save about 8,46,527.92 litres of water and 2,070.68 kg of carbon.”