Kunal Kemmu celebrated his birthday with wife Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, parents and sister.
Inside Kunal Kemmu's birthday party with Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya and other family members. See pics

  • Kunal Kemmu rang in his 38th birthday on May 25 with his wife Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, parents and sister. Soha shared a series of pictures from their party at home.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 11:32 AM IST

As actor Kunal Kemmu rang in his 38th birthday on May 25, his wife, actor Soha Ali Khan, and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrated the occasion. His parents, Ravi Kemmu and Jyoti Kemmu, and sister Karishma Kemmu were also a part of the festivities on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a series of pictures and captioned them, "Posed, unposed, reposed and exposed! Birthdays with @kunalkemmu." Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations were low-key as the family got together at home with cakes and balloons.

Reacting to the post, celebs as well as fans wished Kunal. Sophie Choudry wrote, "awwww gorgeous pics !!! Happy happy bday @kunalkemmu", while his sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan said, "mahshallah". Fans also dropped comments. One wrote, "Happy Birthday Kunal Sir Stay Bless Always ap jio. 10000000000000 Sal." Another said, "Happy Birthday Raja Hindustani." A third commented, "Love the family reunion! You are handling the relationships with such love!"

Earlier in the day, Soha had also posted a special video montage featuring Kunal's journey. She had captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @kunalkemmu. Another year, another lockdown...but I am grateful for all that you are and all that you have become. They say a Gemini has two sides but you are a polygon of provocation, a prism of perfection - whatever shape you are, you complete the jigsaw that is us."

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor shares pics from brother Jahaan's at-home birthday party with parents Maheep, Sanjay

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Shahid Kapoor also wished Kunal on Instagram. Kareena shared a throwback picture from their Maldives family vacation in 2018. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday, brother in law... I promise we will recreate this picture soon... have a lovely one." Kunal replied, "Hahahahaha.. yes yes we have to."

Kunal and Soha met on the sets of their 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. They tied the knot in January 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017.

