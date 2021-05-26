Shanaya Kapoor shares pics from brother Jahaan's at-home birthday party with parents Maheep, Sanjay

Upcoming actor Shanaya Kapoor has shared pictures from her baby brother Jahaan's birthday celebrations. Jahaan turned 16 on Wednesday and was treated to an at-home birthday party.

In the photos, Shanaya is seen in a tie-dye co-ord set, flashing the peace sign while her brother smiles at her. She also shared two close-up pictures of Jahaan's face, letting everyone know how frustrated he was with her antics. "No one messes with my little brother, except me! Happy birthday my fav Ps: swipe to see jahaan getting fed up with me," she captioned her post.





Their mother, Maheep Kapoor, also shared pictures from the party. In the photos, she is seen sitting on a couch with her arm around Jahaan. "Happy 16th @jahaankapoor26 #TheLoveOfMyLIfe Love you my Jahaan," she wrote.

Dad Sanjay Kapoor also shared a picture of Jahaan's face smeared with cake. As he gave Jahaan bunny ears in the photo, he wrote, "Happy 16th JK , Love you."

Jahaan had earlier expressed his interest in becoming an actor on an episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Maheep, who was one of the leads of the reality show, had brought him to meet his actor cousin Arjun Kapoor, who told Jahaan to work on his Hindi if he wishes to join Bollywood.

The scene from the show earned Jahaan and Maheep a lot of flak online. Talking to Rajeev Masand, Maheep said in an interview, “Honestly, first of all, you don’t think so much. He does speak Hindi, let me make it very clear for everyone out there. Season two, if it happens, he will be speaking shuddh Hindi to shut everyone up.”

“I wasn’t thinking so much, the conversation just flowed. Like I said, trolls are going to say something or the other. I still stand by one thing, I get really upset when it comes to my children. I can’t deal with it,” she added.

Shanaya will soon be making her acting debut in a Karan Johar production. She has signed up with Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

