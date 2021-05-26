Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shanaya Kapoor shares pics from brother Jahaan's at-home birthday party with parents Maheep, Sanjay
Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor shared photos from Jahaan's birthday celebrations.
Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor shared photos from Jahaan's birthday celebrations.
bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor shares pics from brother Jahaan's at-home birthday party with parents Maheep, Sanjay

  • Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from her younger brother Jahaan's birthday party.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 10:55 AM IST

Upcoming actor Shanaya Kapoor has shared pictures from her baby brother Jahaan's birthday celebrations. Jahaan turned 16 on Wednesday and was treated to an at-home birthday party.

In the photos, Shanaya is seen in a tie-dye co-ord set, flashing the peace sign while her brother smiles at her. She also shared two close-up pictures of Jahaan's face, letting everyone know how frustrated he was with her antics. "No one messes with my little brother, except me! Happy birthday my fav Ps: swipe to see jahaan getting fed up with me," she captioned her post.


Their mother, Maheep Kapoor, also shared pictures from the party. In the photos, she is seen sitting on a couch with her arm around Jahaan. "Happy 16th @jahaankapoor26 #TheLoveOfMyLIfe Love you my Jahaan," she wrote.

Dad Sanjay Kapoor also shared a picture of Jahaan's face smeared with cake. As he gave Jahaan bunny ears in the photo, he wrote, "Happy 16th JK , Love you."

Jahaan had earlier expressed his interest in becoming an actor on an episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Maheep, who was one of the leads of the reality show, had brought him to meet his actor cousin Arjun Kapoor, who told Jahaan to work on his Hindi if he wishes to join Bollywood.

The scene from the show earned Jahaan and Maheep a lot of flak online. Talking to Rajeev Masand, Maheep said in an interview, “Honestly, first of all, you don’t think so much. He does speak Hindi, let me make it very clear for everyone out there. Season two, if it happens, he will be speaking shuddh Hindi to shut everyone up.”

Also read: Aditya Narayan on Amit Kumar-Indian Idol row: 'We cannot please everybody and we do not aim to'

“I wasn’t thinking so much, the conversation just flowed. Like I said, trolls are going to say something or the other. I still stand by one thing, I get really upset when it comes to my children. I can’t deal with it,” she added.

Shanaya will soon be making her acting debut in a Karan Johar production. She has signed up with Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
shanaya kapoor maheep kapoor sanjay kapoor + 1 more

Related Stories

Shanaya Kapoor with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan.
Shanaya Kapoor with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan.
bollywood

Shanaya unearths adorable old dance video on Suhana's birthday, watch here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 22, 2021 12:58 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday wished their best friend Suhana Khan on her 21st birthday with a throwback video and pictures. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Sanjay Kapoor with daughter Shanaya Kapoor.
Sanjay Kapoor with daughter Shanaya Kapoor.
bollywood

Sanjay Kapoor says it's better Shanaya 'learns from her own mistakes'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. She is slated to start filming her debut project in July.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.