When Soha Ali Khan revealed how her mother Sharmila Tagore met Kunal Kemmu: 'He was in a bathrobe'

  • Kunal Kemmu rang in his 38th birthday on Tuesday. The actor married Soha Ali Khan in January 2015.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 07:09 AM IST

Actor Kunal Kemmu on Tuesday rang in his 38th birthday. He is married to actor Soha Ali Khan. Soha had previously revealed that Kunal was wearing a bathrobe when her mother, actor Sharmila Tagore met him. The couple met on the sets of the 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge and tied the knot six years later, in January 2015.

In a 2012 interview with Hindustan Times, the couple was asked how they spoke about each other to their parents. Soha had said that she had relied on her mother to tell her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

"I would’ve never told my father directly because we didn’t have discussions about boys. I relied on my mother to tell him. I must’ve told her and she is very liberal and trusting of my choices and not overtly concerned. She met Kunal on the sets of 99 and unfortunately he was doing a scene in which he had to wear a pink bathrobe," Soha had said. Kunal corrected her saying "white bathrobe" to which Soha said, "yeah". She then continued, "White bathrobe with shorts. She liked him immediately, and he is very good with mothers."

On the same question, Kunal had replied, "It was quite casual and informal and I think they were slightly uncomfortable, especially my dad, because it was the first time I was telling them that I’m seeing a woman."

Speaking on Soha's family members, Kunal had said, "I’m very fond of Saif bhai as I call him now. Anybody can get along with him because he is a very entertaining person. I respect Amma (Sharmila Tagore) a lot. She’s a legendary actress and initially I was very nervous around her. Saba is a very real person..."

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu: There is a lot of substandard stuff being made on OTT

Kunal and Soha welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in September 2017.

Kunal made his debut in the Hindi film industry as a child actor in the 1993 film Sir and then went on to do Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Raja Hindustani (1996), Zakhm and Dushman (1998) among others.

After he chose acting as a profession, he was seen in Kalyug (2005), 99 (2009), Golmaal 3 (2010), Golmaal Again (2017), Kalank (2019), Malang (2020) and several others. He was last seen in the 2020 movie Lootcase, alongside Rasika Dugal and Vijay Raaz.

