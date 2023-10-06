Kusha Kapila on being bullied online after announcing separation: ‘You have to put on blinders’

Actor, social media influencer Kusha Kapila recently talked about being bullied online after she announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. Kusha and Zorawar announced their divorce in June this year. Talking about it, Kusha said at India Today Conclave, “I actually allot a certain time of the day to crying and feeling bad about it.” Also read: Kusha Kapila on her divorce being dissected online

Kusha Kapila on online bullying

Kusha Kapila's latest film is Thank You For Coming.(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kusha said, “I give it exactly half an hour, and then I move on with my life. There’s so much to do. I was honestly bullied into sharing my personal news. This is the first time I’m sharing that. I was 100% bullied into sharing it. But I’m glad I shared it on my own terms. I did not want anyone else sharing information about my life with the world, without consulting with me first. You have to put on blinders.”

Kusha Kapila's relationship

Kusha and Zorawar got married in 2017 after dating for some time. Opening about their love story, Kusha revealed how they met and said that they noticed each other for the first time at a friend's wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Announcing their separation, Kusha had said, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

Kusha was recently seen in Thank You For Coming. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Karan Kundrra. The film was released on Friday after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023. The film is helmed by Karan Boolani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kusha was previously seen in Shilpa Shetty's film Sukhee. It also stars Chaitanya Chaudhary, Amit Sadh, and Kiran Kumar. The film released last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.