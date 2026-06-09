Kusha Kapila urges more women to call out Himanshu Jangra's 370 biryani remark on Pranit More’s show: 'Bakwaas ki hai’

The ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More's show has sparked a massive backlash on social media. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. He later apologised and deleted his social media accounts. Meanwhile, Pranit also apologised and said ‘comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views’.

What Kusha said

Kusha Kapila has reacted on the ₹ 370 Biryani row.

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Actor and social media influencer Kusha Kapila has now reacted on the controversy. She took to her Instagram Stories and said, “Urge women to call out disgusting comedy plenty. Please darna mat (Don't feel scared). Bakwaas kiya he toh drag karo badiya se (If they have spoken nonsense then feel free to drag it too). Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to crack certain jokes and hosting that on your channel is a choice. This, btw, is not comedy. This is content designed to get a reaction. I am so glad that so many women are calling it out.”

She went on to add, “Bahut achcha lag raha hai! Bahut mazza aa raha hai! Aaj main apne paiso se order karke biryani khaungi (I feel amazing, it feels great to see this. I will order biryani with my own money and eat it tonight).”

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{{^usCountry}} Kusha also slammed Pranit More's apology saying that he cannot escape accountability by saying it was an audience reaction, since it was his platform and he should not have been okay when such comments were being passed on women. She also urged men to express their opinions and call out the outrageous comments that were passed on the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kusha also slammed Pranit More's apology saying that he cannot escape accountability by saying it was an audience reaction, since it was his platform and he should not have been okay when such comments were being passed on women. She also urged men to express their opinions and call out the outrageous comments that were passed on the show. {{/usCountry}}

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Kusha via Instagram Stories.

{{^usCountry}} What Pranit said after row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What Pranit said after row {{/usCountry}}

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In his statement after the backlash, Pranit wrote, "I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part."

"I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning," he concluded.

Himanshu Jangra was working at Starvik Design. After the row intensified, founder Vivek Vishwakarma took to Instagram to share that the company has terminated him. “What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here,” Vishwakarma said. “That is why we have decided to part ways with him.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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