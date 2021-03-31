Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kushal Tandon dedicates Sushant Singh Rajput's song to Ankita Lokhande, see her response
Kushal Tandon dedicates Sushant Singh Rajput's song to Ankita Lokhande, see her response

Actor Kushal Tandon has dedicated a song from late Sushant Singh Rajput's film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to his good friend, Ankita Lokhande. See her response.
Kushal Tandon has claimed he was good friends with both Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande.

Actor Kushal Tandon shared a glimpse of musicians playing the tune of the hit song - Kaun Tujhe - from late Sushant Singh Rajput's film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He dedicated it to actor Ankita Lokhande and added a cute comment too.

Taking to Instagram Stories and sharing a video clip, Kushal wrote: “@lokhandeankita that's for u from our angel friend.” Ankita shared the same clip and wrote "awwww" along with it to show her appreciation.

Kushal Tandon shared a song from MS Dhoni biopic as a dedication to Ankita Lokhande.

Sushant died by suicide last year in June, sending shockwaves across the nation. Anikta, who had dated Sushant for many years before breaking up in 2016, had been devastated by the development.

While she expressed her thoughts and feelings through various Instagram posts, she recently spoke about her time with the late actor to Bollywood Bubble. In it, she mentioned how she let go of lucrative films like Happy New Year for Sushant's sake. She had said: “I gave up on many things. I gave up on Happy New Year. I remember Farah ma’am offered me the film and I met Shah Rukh sir also. He was like, ‘I will try to give you the best debut.’ And I was like, okay, but at the back of my mind… I was in Macau. Me, Sushant and Shah Rukh, we were sitting, and I was like, ‘Bhagwan, mera na ho (God, I hope I don’t get it).’ Ladki kaisi hoti hai na, she always tries, ‘Nahi yaar, mere partner ka achcha ho’ (A girl always wants the best for her partner).”

Ankita had been attacked by trolls, after which she had posted a cryptic comment, saying: “I opened my mouth, I almost said something. ALMOST. The rest of my life might have turned out differently if I had. But I didn’t.”

Last year, Kushal had found his name being dragged into a needless controversy when some reports claimed he had dated Ankita. Fuming on social media, Kushal had written: "This is a shame journalism, like really , I was a friend of both ,Sushanth was a brother and @anky1912 a friend , at this time who so ever z team is trying to get my name in this blame game ... plz keep me out of this ....... shocking how we live in a world of news."

Also read: Watch Karisma Kapoor reveal why she couldn't be part of Henna in this vintage clip: 'My chacha was hero!'

Ankita has been in a relationship with businessman Vicky Jain for some time, while Kushal had dated former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actor Gauahar Khan briefly.

