Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been together for a while.
Ankita Lokhande misses her boyfriend Vicky Jain, shares a picture and says: 'Precious come soon'

  • Ankita Lokhande shared a romantic picture with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. She has often thanked him for being her support system.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 05:55 PM IST

Actor Ankita Lokhande shared a romantic picture with boyfriend Vicky Jain and hinted that she misses him. Ankita and Vicky have been together for several years now.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ankita wrote: "Precious come soon okie @jainvick." The picture shows the couple posing together for the camera. While Ankita has a smile on her face and her back against the camera, Vicky simply gazes at the camera.

Ankita often shares loved-up pictures and videos featuring Vicky. For Valentine's Day, the duo jetted off to Shimla. She shared some pictures from her holiday, one of them was of her in a black swimsuit, enjoying in an infinity pool. Another picture was of them enjoying a scrumptious meal. Sharing it, she had written: "#valentinedairies 2021 with one and only Mr.jain @jainvick."

On several occasions, Ankita thanked Vicky for being her support system. Last year, which was particularly taxing for Ankita, she had written on Instagram: “I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate."

In a recent interview, Ankita spoke at length about her relationship with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She talked about how she had given up films like Happy New Year and Bajirao Mastani for him.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she said: “I gave up on many things. I gave up on Happy New Year. I remember Farah ma’am offered me the film and I met Shah Rukh sir also. He was like, ‘I will try to give you the best debut.’ And I was like, okay, but at the back of my mind… I was in Macau. Me, Sushant and Shah Rukh, we were sitting, and I was like, ‘Bhagwan, mera na ho (God, I hope I don’t get it).’ Ladki kaisi hoti hai na, she always tries, ‘Nahi yaar, mere partner ka achcha ho’ (A girl always wants the best for her partner).”

Also read: Dia Mirza shares picture with step-daughter from honeymoon with Vaibhav Rekhi

She came under a barrage of attacks on social media after the interview. Ankita remains unfazed despite all the negativity coming her way.

ankita lokhande vicky jain sushant singh rajput suicide sushant singh rajput happy new year + 3 more

