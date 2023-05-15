Kya Loge Tum: Akshay Kumar gets betrayed in B Praak's music video, fans say ‘rula diya’

Actor Akshay Kumar unveiled his new sad romantic track Kya Loge Tum on Monday. Sung by B Praak, the song stars Akshay and actor Amyra Dastur in the lead roles. The lyrics of the emotionally charged song have been penned by Jaani and it talks about betrayal in love over money. Also read: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff are in complete action mode in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan new stills

Akshay Kumar in B Praak's music video Kya Loge Tum.

The video starts with Akshay Kumar and his beautiful wife played by Amyra sitting at a makeup room before an event. Akshay, who is a singer, leaves for his performance before his wife and realises that he left his phone in the room. He returns only to find his wife exchanging love filled messages with her boss whom she misses.

A heartbroken Akshay takes onto the stage at the event and starts dropping hints about his wife's affair in his song. Amyra seems shaken when she finds out her husband knows it all. As his performance ends, she realises her mistake and runs after Akshay who leaves the event alone. But it's too late for her. The song highlights the consequences of prioritising money over genuine love.

Sharing the song, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Presenting #KyaLogeTum, a heartbreak song with a twist! Full song out now." Reacting to it, a fan wrote in the comment section, "Vibe of this song is just wowww!” “Akshay sir rula Diya aapne (You are making us cry),” added another one. Someone also commented, “Masterpiece hai Boss (this is a masterpiece).”

This is not Akshay's first musical collaboration with B Praak. Previously they had worked for the songs Filhaal and Filhaal 2. Both of them were received well by the audience.

Akshay will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with actor Tiger Shroff. It is all set to release in theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. He also has OMG- Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in his kitty.

