Laal Singh Chaddha box office: Aamir Khan's film witnesses 'insane drop' on second weekend, earns only 4.65 crore

Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha continues to struggle at the box office and there’s no sign of improvement. On its second weekend, the film managed to collect just ₹4.65 crore in India. While the numbers aren’t looking any good, it’s negligibly better than Akshay Kumar’s film Raksha Bandhan, which made a total of ₹4 crore in the same time period. (Also read: Not Laal Singh Chaddha or Dobaaraa, Telugu film Karthikeya 2 is ruling Hindi box office right now)

Released in the same week, Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha are predicted to rake around ₹60 crore and ₹45-46 crore net mark. According to boxofficeindia.com, Aamir’s film remained ‘dull’ with a total of ₹55 crore haul so far. On its second weekend—Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it collected ₹ 1.25, ₹ 1.50 and ₹1.90 respectively.

Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan has earned ₹ 41.6 crore till now. Going by the reports, it collected only ₹1 crore on Friday, ₹1.20 crore on Saturday and ₹1.80 crore on Sunday.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. The film opened at ₹ 11.70 crore, and performed underwhelmingly ever since.

The film made around ₹ 49 crore on its first week. Talking about the box office fate, Mona Singh previously told Hindustan Times, “I am not a filmy person and don’t understand box office at all. This is the third film of my life. What is so satisfying is whoever has seen the film has only good things to say about it. That is what I take from it. I don’t want to think about the short term things like how much money it made, that’s beyond me. I am sure I am part of a movie which will be remembered for a very long time.”

