Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6 collection: Aamir Khan film crashes with 75% drop, earns only 2 crore

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role, came crashing down on Tuesday, which was its first working day at the box office. The film had collected ₹45.83 crore in its five-day extended weekend, but earned just ₹2 crore on Tuesday. In contrast, Aamir's Thugs Of Hindostan had an opening day collection of ₹50.75 crore in 2018. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Kareena Kapoor's request to not boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Nobody thinks of 250 people...'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. A section of people had asked for boycott the film, which got mixed to positive reviews by the critics.

However, a report on boxofficeindia.com shared the collection of the film and stated that it is not negativity, but content which is the reason for the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. “No film if it is good or even average drops like this just because of some external factor," the report read.

On Tuesday, film critic Taran Adarsh also said that the film has been ‘rejected’ and could not benefit from the Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day holidays. Sharing the collections of the five-day weekend, he wrote on Twitter, “Laal Singh Chaddha is rejected... #LSC five-day total is lower than day 1 total of Thugs Of Hindostan [ ₹50.75 crore; Hindi version], do the math... Thursday ₹11.70 crore [Raksha Bandhan], Friday ₹7.26 crore, Saturday ₹9 crore, Sunday ₹10 crore, Monday ₹7.87 crore [Independence Day]. Total: ₹45.83 crore. India biz (business).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Laal Singh Chaddha marks Aamir's return to the silver screen after more than 3 years. His earlier film Thugs of Hindostan had opened big due to advance bookings and curiosity around it, but fell flat after a week, due to negative reviews. After opening at over ₹50 crore, it had collected ₹4.35 crore on day 6.

Besides some calling for boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha, some also got offended with the film for allegedly portraying Indian Army in bad light and hurting religious sentiments, as claimed in a statement by a Delhi-based lawyer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON