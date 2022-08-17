Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Kareena Kapoor's request to not boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Nobody thinks of 250 people...'

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri seems to have taken a dig at Kareena Kapoor and her film Laal Singh Chaddha after she requested fans not to boycott the film for the sake of around 250 people, who worked on the film. Vivek took to Twitter to react to Kareena's statement in a similar tone. Also read: Ekta Kapoor reacts to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan in the titular role alongside Kareena. The film is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha made headlines after the hashtag ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ started trending on Twitter ahead of its release. Many called for boycott of the film, claiming that Aamir had hurt religious sentiments in his earlier film, PK.

Kareena had recently said about Laal Singh Chaddha, "The fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen. It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years.” She made the request during an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

Pointing at how not many from the film industry supported his film, The Kashmir Files, after a section of people boycotted it, Vivek Agnihotri wrote on Twitter, "When good content small films are sabotaged, boycotted by the dons of Bollywood, when their shows are taken away by multiplexes, when critics gang up against small films… nobody thinks of 250 poor people who worked hard on that film. #Bollywood."

He further wrote, "Why nobody from Bollywood raises voice when the kings of Bollywood boycott, ban and destroy careers of so many outsider actors, directors, writers? The day common Indians get to know the arrogance, fascism and Hinduphobia of the dons of Bollywood, they’ll drown them in hot coffee."

Vivek Agnihotri tweeted in reaction to demand for boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha.

He also reacted to a tweet about the low occupancy for Laal Singh Chaddha shows in theatres. Responding to one such tweet, Vivek wrote, “Who has single-handedly led Bollywood to such mess and humiliation? Fun fact is that his/it/their/them’s kingdom is still growing while destroying everyone else in Bollywood. Time to smell coffee. Anyone wants to do an honest, analytical, academic podcast on this subject?”

Vivek's film The Kashmir Files remains the highest grossing film this year with worldwide gross collection of ₹340 crore. It revolved around the killings of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir. Laal Singh Chaddha opened at ₹11.70 crore and stands at a five-day total of around ₹45-46 crore.

Post the release of The Kashmir Files, when Aamir Khan was asked about watching the film, he had said that every Indian should watch the film. He had said at an event in Hindi, “I will definitely watch the film. It is a part of our history which is heartbreaking. What happened with the Kashmiri Pandits is really very sad. Every Indian should watch the film made on this subject and should recall how it feels when a person goes through such trauma.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON